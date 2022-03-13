CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PDT Sun Mar 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Monday.

* WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. For the Gale

Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.

