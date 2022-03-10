CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

242 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 15

seconds expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

seas 8 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather