CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

208 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 14 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

seas 13 to 15 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

seas 12 to 15 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 13 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

seas 11 to 13 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

seas 10 to 12 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, a chaotic mix of

northwest swell and wind waves with very steep and hazardous

seas 8 to 11 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep

seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, beyond 2 NM from

shore, except beyond 10 NM from shore from Bandon northward.

Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

* WHAT...A chaotic mix of northwest swell and wind waves with

very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 13 ft at 7 to 10 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather