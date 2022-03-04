CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

145 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

...THUNDERSTORMS EARLY THIS MORNING...

A band of thunderstorms over the coastal waters will move ashore

early this morning. Any thunderstorm could produce erratic, gusty

winds, rough seas, dangerous cloud-to-water lightning, small hail

and waterspouts.

After this initial band, thunderstorms are possible through about

8 am.

Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor should threatening weather

approach. Stay tuned to NOAA Marine Weather Radio and the

National Weather Service website at weather.gov for updates.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather