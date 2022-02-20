CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

132 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

mixed-seas 9 to 12 ft at 9 seconds expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, mixed-seas 7 to 10 ft at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, south of Port Orford

until 4 AM PST Sunday becoming all areas through 4 PM Sunday.

The Hazardous Seas Warning will be for all areas beyond 5 nm

south of Gold Beach Sunday night into Monday morning. The

Small Craft Advisory continues elsewhere Sunday night into

Monday morning, then for all of the area later Monday through

Monday night.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Sunday to 10

AM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST TUESDAY...

seas 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds.

The Hazardous Seas Warning will be for all areas beyond 10 to

15 nm from shore Sunday evening through Monday night while the

small craft advisory continues elsewhere.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Sunday to 2

AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PST

