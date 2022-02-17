CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 208 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather