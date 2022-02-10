CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

241 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather