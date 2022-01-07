CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

208 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of 10 seconds. For the

Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 8 to 11 ft at a dominant period

of 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

