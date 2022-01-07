CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 208 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 14 ft with a dominant period of 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 8 to 11 ft at a dominant period of 10 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.