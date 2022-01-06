CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 343 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... Areas of dense fog will continue to spread through the coastal waters late this afternoon and this evening and will continue through most of Friday morning. Visibility will be 1 NM or less at times. Visibility will begin to improve around mid-morning Friday. Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels. Use radar or GPS navigation if available. Consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... Areas of dense fog will continue to spread through the coastal waters late this afternoon and this evening and will continue through most of Friday morning. Visibility will be 1 NM or less at times. Visibility will begin to improve around mid-morning Friday. Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels. Use radar or GPS navigation if available. Consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather