CA Marine Warning and Forecast

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

343 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

Areas of dense fog will continue to spread through the coastal

waters late this afternoon and this evening and will continue

through most of Friday morning. Visibility will be 1 NM or less at

times. Visibility will begin to improve around mid-morning Friday.

Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed

rocks and other vessels. Use radar or GPS navigation if available.

Consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

