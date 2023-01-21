CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

701 FPUS56 KLOX 211137

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

CAZ364-365-220100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City,

Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local north to northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ362-220100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Local north

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Local north winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 35 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ354-355-220100-

Ventura County Beaches-Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo,

and East Ventura

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ547-220100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning,

strongest western and northern portions.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local north winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph late,

strongest northern and western portion.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ363-220100-

Santa Monica Mountains-

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Northwest winds

around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-220100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

foothills after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the foothills in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ088-220100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Areas of northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ358-359-220100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Local northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ357-220100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ356-220100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ053-220100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph,

becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ054-220100-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon, s strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph shifting to the northeast

25 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-220100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ350-220100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening, then winds

diminishing.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ352-220100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Local north winds 15

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around

60 warmer foothills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the

mid 40s to around 50 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ349-220100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ351-220100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ353-220100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph by the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ340-220100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Local north winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ346-347-220100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ348-220100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ341-220100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Local north

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around 15

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ342-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ343-344-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley-San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

Templeton, Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ345-220100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-220100-

Cuyama Valley-

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-220100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ550-220100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ549-220100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

337 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

