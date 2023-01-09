CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

CAZ364-100200-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ365-100200-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ087-100200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ362-100200-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ354-100200-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ355-100200-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ350-100200-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ349-100200-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT... in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ351-100200-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 60 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ352-100200-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ548-100200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ547-100200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ088-100200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ359-100200-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

CAZ358-100200-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

CAZ357-100200-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds increasing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ356-100200-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ363-100200-

Santa Monica Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder

valleys. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ059-100200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms.Rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ054-100200-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow developing. No snow accumulation. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500

feet decreasing to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the lower to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

CAZ053-100200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s

at high elevations. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely, a slight chance

of thunderstorms and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

CAZ353-100200-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around

50. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500

feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds

decreasing in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing likely after midnight.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ340-100200-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. South

winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ341-100200-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT... in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ346-100200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds increasing 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT... in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ347-100200-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph shifting to the south 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT... in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 25 to

60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ348-100200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ343-100200-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. South

winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60

mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ342-100200-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highsmid to upper 50s.

South winds increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ344-100200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ345-100200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs mid 50s to around

60. South winds increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-100200-

Cuyama Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds decreasing in after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ549-100200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT... in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY... in the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ550-100200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT... in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY... in the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

