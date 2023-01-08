CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

331 FPUS56 KLOX 081100

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

CAZ364-090115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ365-090115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ087-090115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ362-090115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ354-090115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

High around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ355-090115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ350-090115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ349-090115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds increasing

to 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ351-090115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60

mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ352-090115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ548-090115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ547-090115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ088-090115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

CAZ359-090115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

CAZ358-090115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ357-090115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

CAZ356-090115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ363-090115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ059-090115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph, except possible gusts to 60 mph in the foothills.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph, except possible gusts to 60 mph in the

foothills.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph, except possible gusts to 60 mph in the foothills through early

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-090115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning, rising to 7000

feet. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

7000 to 7500. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the mid to

upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. South winds 30 to 50 mph with possible

gusts to 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 30 to 50 mph

with possible gusts to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 7500 feet, lowering

to 6000 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. South winds 30 to 50 mph with possible gusts to 70

mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-090115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 to 6000 feet, increasing to 7000 feet. Local snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Local snow

accumulation 1 inch. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph

with possible gusts to 65 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. South winds 30 to 50

mph with possible gusts to 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 30 to 50 mph with possible

gusts to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 7000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. South winds 30 to 50 mph with possible gusts to 70

mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-090115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 70 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 35 to

45 mph with possible gusts to 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 35 to 50 mph with possible gusts to

70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50sat low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at higher elevations. South winds 35 to 45

mph with possible gusts to 70 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

High in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph, becoming southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ341-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts

to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ346-090115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with possible gusts to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ347-090115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ348-090115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ343-090115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph,

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ342-090115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50. South winds

35 to 45 mph with possible gusts to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ344-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph

with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts to

60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ345-090115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 30

to 45 mph with possible gusts to 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South winds 30 to 45 mph with possible gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to

60 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-090115-

Cuyama Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

CAZ549-090115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ550-090115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

