CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

083 FPUS56 KLOX 101135

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

CAZ364-110115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gust to 35 mph

by late evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ365-110115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

CAZ362-110115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ354-110115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph, becoming west winds 15 to 25 mph by

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ355-110115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

35 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ547-110115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ363-110115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph by late

evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ548-110115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50. South to southwest winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ088-110115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph late in the day. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds

increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ358-359-110115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ357-110115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ356-110115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ053-110115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation less than an

1 inch. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph by evening in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, except snow at the highest elevations.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 7500

feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches on the peaks. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches possible.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 65 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers,

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 19

to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with A chance of rain showers and snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total

snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches possible above 6500 feet.

Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s

at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 26 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

CAZ054-110115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph by late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, except snow at the highest elevations.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 7500

feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches on the peaks. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation 3 to 6 inches possible. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph, becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm total snow

accumulation 8 to 16 inches possible above 6500 feet. Highs from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

CAZ059-110115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Local gusts to 70

mph in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level lowering to 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet. Highs

in the 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ350-110115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph by

morning.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ352-110115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph by morning.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ349-110115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

by morning.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ351-110115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph by morning.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West to northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

CAZ353-110115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph by morning.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation 6 to 10

inches possible above 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at

low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

CAZ346-110115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ340-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ347-110115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ348-110115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ341-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ342-110115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in

the 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

CAZ343-110115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ344-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds around 15

mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ345-110115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 late.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ038-110115-

Cuyama Valley-

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers possible in the

foothills late. Lows in the 30s. West winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers,

except snow showers possible in the foothills in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ087-110115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds 20

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-550-110115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

www.weather.gov/losangeles

