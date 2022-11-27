CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

403 FPUS56 KLOX 271144

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

CAZ364-280045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ365-280045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ362-280045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ354-280045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ355-280045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ547-280045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 western

valley.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Local north winds around 15 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ363-280045-

Santa Monica Mountains-

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except

around 40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ548-280045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-280045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening, shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ358-359-280045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ357-280045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Local north winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ356-280045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mp in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ053-280045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-280045-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the morning. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. Areas of north to to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-280045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the

hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mp

by morning.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10

to 20 mph early, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ350-280045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ352-280045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ349-280045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Local north winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

by morning.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ351-280045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

40s except the lower to mid 50s warmer foothills. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local north winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

by morning.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ353-280045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ346-280045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ340-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ347-280045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ348-280045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ342-280045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except the mid 30s to around 40 colder

valleys.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ343-280045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ344-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ345-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. East winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ038-280045-

Cuyama Valley-

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ087-280045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of west

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ550-280045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

$$

CAZ549-280045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

344 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

