CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

430 FPUS56 KLOX 171133

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

CAZ364-180115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ365-180115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ087-180115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Areas of northeast winds 150 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ362-180115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-180115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning, becomings

west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ355-180115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ350-180115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ349-180115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ351-180115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ352-180115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of north to northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ548-180115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the foothills late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ547-180115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning,

strongest in the north and west valley.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of north

to northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-180115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph late in the day.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ359-180115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph late in the day.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ358-180115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast

winds around 15 mph late in the day.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of northeast

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ357-180115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to lower 40s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ356-180115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ363-180115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ059-180115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph from in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-180115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph developing in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph, diminishing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph early. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-180115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ340-180115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-180115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Local northeast winds

15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-180115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ347-180115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ348-180115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ343-180115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ342-180115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around

40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ344-180115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ345-180115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-180115-

Cuyama Valley-

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-180115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ550-180115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

$$

