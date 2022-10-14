CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

CAZ364-142330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ365-142330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ087-142330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid

70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

CAZ362-142330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ354-142330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

CAZ355-142330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

CAZ350-142330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ349-142330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ351-142330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ352-142330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-142330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

CAZ547-142330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ088-142330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ359-142330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

CAZ358-142330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

CAZ357-142330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ356-142330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ363-142330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ059-142330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-142330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy fog along the lower coastal

slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-142330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ353-142330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ340-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the

upper 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ341-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ346-142330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ347-142330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ348-142330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ343-142330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ342-142330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler coastal slopes. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to around 60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ344-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

CAZ345-142330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog along

the coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-142330-

Cuyama Valley-

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-142330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ550-142330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

250 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

Hall

