CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

CAZ364-040015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the beaches to 96 to

100 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the

beaches to 95 to 100 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-040015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ362-040015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the beaches

to 93 to 103 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ354-040015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

the lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ355-040015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds

and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-040015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 101 to 110. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ363-040015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

104 except the mid 80s to around 90 cooler coastal slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107 except around 90 cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around

80 except around 70 colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid to upper 80s

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 cooler coastal

slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ548-040015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 101 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 107. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-040015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ358-359-040015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s except the mid to

upper 60s colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109 except the lower to mid 90s

closer to the coast. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid 80s to around

90 closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104 except the mid 80s to around

90 closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper 80s

closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ357-040015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 105. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ356-040015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s

closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid to upper 80s

closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except the mid to

upper 80s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s

closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80

closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds

and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ053-040015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs from 101 to 111 at low elevations to

the 90s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly clear. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from

the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 104 to 114 at low elevations to

the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-040015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from 102 to 109 at low elevations to 92 to 100 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows from

around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 110 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 80 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-040015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 110. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid 80s in the

hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 110. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 113. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ350-040015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the

mid 70s in the hills.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas

of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas

of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ352-040015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except 104 to 109 warmer

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except 108 to 113 warmer

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

97 to 102 warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to

mid 70s except around 80 warmer foothills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

97 to 102 warmer foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

95 to 100 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 90s

warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ349-040015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except

the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 cooler beaches. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the

lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds

and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ351-040015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s

except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except 102 to 107 warmer

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the

lower to mid 70s warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ353-040015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 80s at low elevations

to the 70s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 107 to 114 at low elevations to

98 to 105 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80

at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ346-040015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ340-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-040015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 102. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 100. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds

and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ348-040015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ341-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ342-040015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110 except the mid 80s to around

90 cooler coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

around 60 colder valleys. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108 except the mid 80s to around

90 cooler coastal slopes. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 60 colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 116 except the mid to upper 80s

cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108 except the lower to mid 80s

cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except around 80 cooler coastal

slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except around 80 cooler coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ343-040015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 111. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ344-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 110. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid 70s to around 80 Carrizo Plain. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except the upper 70s Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ345-040015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 109 at low elevations to 94 to

100 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 105 to 110 at low elevations to

98 to 103 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 108 at low elevations to 95 to

101 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 107 at low elevations to

94 to 100 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-040015-

Cuyama Valley-

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 111. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

$$

CAZ087-040015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s except around 80 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 80s near the coast to the

lower 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast

to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the

coast to the upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-040015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the upper

80s to mid 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the

lower to mid 90s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to the 80s to lower 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

$$

CAZ549-040015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

259 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

