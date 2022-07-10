CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ 587 FPUS56 KLOX 101023 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 CAZ364-110015- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ365-110015- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. $$ CAZ087-110015- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in upper 60s and 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT.... Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ362-110015- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ354-110015- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY.... Lows around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ355-110015- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ350-110015- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY....Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ349-110015- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. $$ CAZ351-110015- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 80s to around 90 warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ352-110015- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s warmer foothills. $$ CAZ548-110015- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ547-110015- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Highs 91 to 101. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ088-110015- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs 95 to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 100. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. $$ CAZ359-110015- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast. $$ CAZ358-110015- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Highs 91 to 101 except around 80 closer to the coast. $$ CAZ357-110015- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ CAZ356-110015- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 . .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ363-110015- Santa Monica Mountains- 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ059-110015- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Highs 95 to 103. $$ CAZ054-110015- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-110015- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-110015- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs 91 to 100. $$ CAZ340-110015- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ341-110015- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ346-110015- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ347-110015- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ348-110015- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 90 far interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior. $$ CAZ343-110015- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 103. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ342-110015- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower 50s colder valleys. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. $$ CAZ344-110015- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 70 Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. Highs 92 to 102. $$ CAZ345-110015- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. $$ CAZ038-110015- Cuyama Valley- 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103. $$ CAZ549-110015- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. 