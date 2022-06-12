CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

_____

743 FPUS56 KLOX 121053

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

CAZ364-130000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ365-130000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ362-130000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ354-130000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ355-130000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-130000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ363-130000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s lower coastal slopes.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 lower coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s lower coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-130000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ088-130000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ358-359-130000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except mid 70s to lower 80s closer to

the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 80

closer to the coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to upper 90s except lower to mid 80s closer to the coast. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ357-130000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ356-130000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except mid to upper 70s closer

to the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-130000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

fog after midnight. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. Northwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph early becoming northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from 91 to 101 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-130000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Areas

of northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming

north winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 91 to

101 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-130000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 50 mph

possible in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Isolated

gusts to 50 mph possible in the foothills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

possible in the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

possible in the foothills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except lower 80s

in the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ350-130000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ352-130000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northwest winds increasing to 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph early diminishing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ349-130000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northwest winds increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. A

20 percent chance of heavy drizzle or light showers in the

evening. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s except 60s cooler beaches.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas

of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas

of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph early becoming

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ351-130000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas

of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Areas of north winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to around 55 mph early diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ353-130000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to

mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 93 to 100 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to mid

90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ346-130000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy drizzle. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of heavy drizzle

or light showers. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ340-130000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog and patchy drizzle. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ347-130000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer

to the coast. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of low clouds and fog. A 20

percent chance of heavy drizzle or light showers. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s closer to the

coast. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s except upper 70s closer to the coast. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ348-130000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s and 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ341-130000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and fog

with patchy drizzle. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ342-130000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s except the mid 60s to around 70 lower coastal

slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s lower coastal

slopes. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100 except

the mid 70s to around 80 lower coastal slopes. Lows in the 60s

except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except around 50 colder valleys. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 lower coastal

slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid 60s

lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ343-130000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ344-130000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ345-130000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows from the mid to

upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high

elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from 94 to 101 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-130000-

Cuyama Valley-

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ087-130000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ550-130000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ549-130000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog and patchy drizzle in the

evening then areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 25 to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather