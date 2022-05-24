CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

70s.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog along the lower slopes after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the lower slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

lower to mid 50s western valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except lower 70s closer

to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except 70s closer to the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s except mid to upper 60s

closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except lower to mid 70s closer to

the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s except mid to upper

60s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Monica Mountains-

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 60s lower

coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 70s

to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning and night, otherwise partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Lows in the 50s to

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the night and morning, otherwise partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs from around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog early in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s lower

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 lower coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 lower

coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

the upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 lower coastal slopes.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

254 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

