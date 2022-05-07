CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

666 FPUS56 KLOX 071138

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

CAZ364-080000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ365-080000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15

mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ087-080000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Locally higher gusts possible across the

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Locally higher gusts possible across the interior.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

CAZ362-080000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ354-080000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ355-080000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ350-080000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ349-080000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 70s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40

mph with gusts to near 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to near 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 70s. Areas of

northwest winds 25 to 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

CAZ351-080000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest winds increasing to 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Areas of

northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph increasing to

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph

decreasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ352-080000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-080000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-080000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southeast winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-080000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of west

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ359-080000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ358-080000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ357-080000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ356-080000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ363-080000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ059-080000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. West winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-080000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

northern slopes. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West to northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West to

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-080000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

northern slopes. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ353-080000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

interior slopes. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

north winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northwest to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around

40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ340-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid

60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 44 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

CAZ341-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ346-080000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to around

60 inland. Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ347-080000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph diminishing to

15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ348-080000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph diminishing to

15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ343-080000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ342-080000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ344-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ345-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ038-080000-

Cuyama Valley-

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ549-080000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph wit gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to near 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to near 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near

the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

CAZ550-080000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

438 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to near 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to near 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to

the mid 60s interior.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

Hall

