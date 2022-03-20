CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 19, 2022

_____

107 FPUS56 KLOX 200940

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

CAZ041-210015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Below passes

and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, north to

northeast around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Below passes and

canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-210015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-210015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-210015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except around

60 cooler beaches. Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph, strongest below passes and canyons.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

Winds strongest below passes and canyons.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, strongest below passes and canyons.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower 60s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-210015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds

and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-210015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-210015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-210015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ045-210015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-210015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

80 nearest the coast. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-210015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-210015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of shower on north slopes this morning. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to 65 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-210015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers on north slopes this morning.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Total snow accumulation around

2 inches. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-210015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 50s

and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-210015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Below passes and canyons,

areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-210015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-210015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ037-210015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-210015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s

at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-210015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ549-210015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-210015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

240 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather