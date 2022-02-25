CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

601 FPUS56 KLOX 251053

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

CAZ041-260100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning along the Malibu

Coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Local northeast winds after 10 to 15 mph afternoon midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in th upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-260100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-260100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 kt

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-260100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ548-260100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ547-260100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning in the western

valleys. Highs in the 60s. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight across western and

northern sections.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph across

northern and western portions of the valley, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-260100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning in wind-sheltered

locations. Highs in the 60s. Local north to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 30s

to around 40 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph across

western sections, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of north to northeast winds winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-260100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures in the Ojai

Valley through mid morning. Highs in the 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast windy 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ045-260100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost through mid morning in wind sheltered

locations. Highs in the 60s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-260100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost through mid morning in wind-sheltered

locations. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ059-260100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s

to around 30 except the lower to mid 30s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Local

northeast winds winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the

hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-260100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-260100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-260100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Local east winds 15 to 20

mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures in wind-sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in wind-sheltered locations after

midnight. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the hills. Below

passes and canyons, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost

in wind-sheltered locations in the morning. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 60s to lower 70s

inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-260100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing temperatures through mid

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ037-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-260100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-260100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-260100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

253 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather