CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

297 FPUS56 KLOX 072156

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ041-081300-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-081300-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-081300-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-081300-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-081300-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-081300-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-081300-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-081300-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-081300-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-081300-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ039-081300-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph west of Goleta.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ034-035-081300-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-081300-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ052-081300-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph, except northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the Santa Ynez Range.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-081300-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-081300-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-081300-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-081300-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-081300-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-081300-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather