CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 297 FPUS56 KLOX 072156 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 CAZ041-081300- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ040-081300- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ547-081300- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ548-081300- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ046-081300- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ044-045-081300- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-081300- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ053-081300- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-081300- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-081300- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ039-081300- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph west of Goleta. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ034-035-081300- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ036-081300- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ052-081300- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph, except northwest 20 to 30 mph in the Santa Ynez Range. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-081300- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ051-081300- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ038-081300- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ087-081300- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-081300- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ549-081300- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 156 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. $$ MW www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather