CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

CAZ041-061230-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ040-061230-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-061230-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 western valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-061230-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ046-061230-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-061230-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ088-061230-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ053-061230-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Strongest near the Los Angeles

County line.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ054-061230-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-061230-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the

mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ039-061230-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ034-035-061230-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

60s to around 70 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s

to around 50 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ036-061230-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ052-061230-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ037-061230-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-061230-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-061230-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-061230-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ550-061230-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ549-061230-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

211 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

