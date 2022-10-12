CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

704 FPUS55 KVEF 120807

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-121100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 74. Lows around

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ521-121100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 74. Lows around

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Highs

69 to 74.

$$

CAZ520-121100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 83 to 86.

$$

CAZ522-121100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around

103 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around

102 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around 103 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-121100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Highs

89 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 87. Lows

around 63.

$$

CAZ524-121100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67. Highs

89 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

64. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

around 64.

$$

CAZ525-526-121100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley...around 67 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...83 to

86 around Yucca Valley...around 87 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley...around 88 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in Twentynine

Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

around 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...

around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

