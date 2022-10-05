CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

57. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Lows

54 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 72.

Lows around 55.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 73.

Lows around 55.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Highs

around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 85.

Lows 60 to 63.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

105 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

104 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 94. Lows

66 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 91. Lows

63 to 66.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

Highs 91 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Highs

around 89.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1258 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley...around 92 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley...around 92 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 68 near Joshua Tree. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...around 89 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 88 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in

Twentynine Palms...around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 87 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

