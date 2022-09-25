CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

_____

749 FPUS55 KVEF 250807

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-251100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ521-251100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ520-251100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94.

Lows 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Highs

around 90.

$$

CAZ522-251100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 82 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

66 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to

88 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-251100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to

73. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

$$

CAZ524-251100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 96 to 99.

$$

CAZ525-526-251100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley...around 98 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley...around 98 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103 in

Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 74 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

around 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to

77 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in Twentynine Palms...around

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather