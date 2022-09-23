CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

810 FPUS55 KVEF 230752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-231100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

58 to 63.

$$

CAZ521-231100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

58 to 63.

$$

CAZ520-231100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

66 to 69.

$$

CAZ522-231100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in

the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-231100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ524-231100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

Highs 99 to 102.

$$

CAZ525-526-231100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley...around 94 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley...around 97 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

