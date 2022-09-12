CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022

033 FPUS55 KVEF 120752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

CAZ519-121100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 73. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

53 to 58.

$$

CAZ521-121100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 74. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

54 to 59.

$$

CAZ520-121100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 86.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 62 to 65. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

64. Highs 86 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ522-121100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 87 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...

around 105 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...around 104 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around 83 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...

around 102 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

60 to 63 in the mountains...around 81 at Furnace Creek. Highs

80 to 83 in the mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-121100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

92. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ524-121100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71.

Highs 93 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 71. Highs

around 99.

$$

CAZ525-526-121100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...

85 to 88 around Yucca Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 97 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in

Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

