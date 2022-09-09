CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

_____

388 FPUS55 KVEF 090932

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-092300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Lows around 62. Highs around 76. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows around 58. Highs around 75. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ521-092300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 72. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to

75. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 62.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows around 62. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows around 58. Highs around 75. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ520-092300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs 79 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

64 to 67. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 83 to

86. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 69.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

88. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 68.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

87. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ522-092300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around

113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...around 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 99 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 87 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 76 to

79 in the mountains...around 105 at Furnace Creek. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

83 in the mountains...around 106 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 66 in the

mountains...around 86 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

81 in the mountains...around 104 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 64 in the mountains...around 85 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...

around 104 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in

the mountains...around 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 81 in

the mountains...around 104 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-092300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 72 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 83. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 69 to 72. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 93.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 93. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ524-092300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 80 to 83. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 74. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 94.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 74.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

94. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

Highs around 94.

$$

CAZ525-526-092300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

231 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around

Yucca Valley...around 87 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley...around 70 near

Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine

Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley...around 88 near Joshua

Tree. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 96 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75 in Twentynine

Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 75 in

Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather