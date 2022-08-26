CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

around 100 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85. Lows

around 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Wind chill readings around

100 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

around 100 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Wind chill readings around

100 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Wind chill readings around

100 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Wind chill readings around

100 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

Highs around 103.

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 115 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

115 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek. Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in the mountains...around 113 at

Furnace Creek. Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around

117 at Furnace Creek. Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around

119 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around

119 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

74 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows around

80.

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill readings around 100 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

76 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 79 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley...around 78 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley...around 101 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings around 100 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 100 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley...around 73 near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 105 near Joshua Tree.

