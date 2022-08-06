CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022

CAZ519-061100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around

84. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ521-061100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84. Lows

around 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 65. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ520-061100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 94. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

Highs 94 to 97.

$$

CAZ522-061100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around

109 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...around 113 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

72 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

90 in the mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-061100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

around 80.

$$

CAZ524-061100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Lows around 81. Highs around 100. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Lows around 82. Highs around 100. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

CAZ525-526-061100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley...around 102 near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 103 in Twentynine

Palms...around 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 79 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 79 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

