CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

CAZ519-301100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 66.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

65 to 70. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

66 to 71.

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 72 to 75. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 92. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 70 to 73. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 93. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 74. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 94. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

73 to 76.

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 83 to

86 in the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 72 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 76 to 79.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

79 to 82.

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows 76 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

92 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows 82 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

102 to 105.

CAZ525-301100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to

106 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...

around 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-301100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows 80 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 82 to 85.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 100.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 83 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

85 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108.

Lows 84 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87. Highs

104 to 107.

