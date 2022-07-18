CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ 689 FPUS55 KVEF 180736 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-181100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 67 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 88 to 93. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 86 to 91. $$ CAZ521-181100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 68 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 89 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 88 to 93. $$ CAZ520-181100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 74 to 77. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76. $$ CAZ522-181100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains... 96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains... 95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains... 95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 75 to 78 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76 in the mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-181100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 110. Lows 80 to 83. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows around 80. $$ CAZ524-181100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112. Lows 84 to 87. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Lows 83 to 86. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows 82 to 85. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. $$ CAZ525-526-181100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1236 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms... around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 113 to 116 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms... around 101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$