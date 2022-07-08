CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 72 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around

119 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

76 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows

80 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

83 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine

Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

