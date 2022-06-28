CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

050 FPUS55 KVEF 280921

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-282300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 56 to 61. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ521-282300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

80 to 85. Lows 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ520-282300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 64 to 67. Highs 91 to 94.

$$

CAZ522-282300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 65 in the

mountains...around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 88 in the mountains...

around 111 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 62 in the

mountains...around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...

around 109 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-282300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear, breezy. Lows

70 to 73. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ524-282300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 101 to 104.

$$

CAZ525-526-282300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 79 to

82 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

