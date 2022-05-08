CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ 291 FPUS55 KVEF 080657 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-081100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs around 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 53 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 65 to 74. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79. $$ CAZ521-081100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 51 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 54 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 65 to 74. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ CAZ520-081100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 70 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 81 to 84. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. $$ CAZ522-081100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains... 69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 71 in the mountains... around 93 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 in the mountains... around 67 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around 102 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in the mountains... around 74 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...around 108 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-081100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 53 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 46 to 49. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 50 to 53. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. $$ CAZ524-081100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 74 to 77. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 52 to 55. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 60 to 63. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. $$ CAZ525-526-081100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1156 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms... 45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. 