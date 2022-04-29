CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

_____

121 FPUS55 KVEF 290606

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

54 to 57. Highs 85 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

84 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

60. Highs 85 to 88.

$$

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to 84 in

the mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

59 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

104 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 92. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to

65. Highs 89 to 92.

$$

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 60 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs 90 to 93.

$$

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1106 PM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine

Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...80 to

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 87 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 90 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather