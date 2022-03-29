CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

20 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Not

as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. A trace to no accumulation.

Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 64 to 67. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 49 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers late in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 59 to

62 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around 92 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 96 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

53 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in

the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 91 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers late in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

52 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

58. Highs 84 to 87.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A trace to no

accumulation. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

54 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 82 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1106 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 72 to

75 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in Twentynine

Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

