CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

895 FPUS55 KVEF 270921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

26 to 36. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers and rain showers after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6100 feet. Near

steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to

44.

$$

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers and rain showers after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 40 to

45.

$$

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 46.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. A trace to no accumulation. Highs

56 to 59. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 42. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs 71 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs 73 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

around 50.

$$

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

41 to 44 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. A

trace to no accumulation. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 40 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around

62 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Highs

around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 64 to 67.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 48.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

55. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 52 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs

69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 49. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

57. Highs 79 to 82.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 53 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ525-526-272300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...51 to

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 75 to

78 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine

Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather