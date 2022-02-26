CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

CAZ519-261200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

49 to 54.

CAZ521-261200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

52 to 57.

CAZ520-261200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 42 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

73 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

64 to 67.

CAZ522-261200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around

87 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 76 to 79.

Lows 46 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

73 to 76.

CAZ524-261200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 46 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

50 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

53 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ525-526-261200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

45 to 48 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

51 to 54 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 in Twentynine

Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

