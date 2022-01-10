CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ 704 FPUS55 KVEF 101101 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-110000- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 44 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 44 to 49. $$ CAZ521-110000- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 33 to 38. $$ CAZ520-110000- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 59. Lows around 40. $$ CAZ522-110000- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains... 41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39 in the mountains... around 48 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-110000- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs 61 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 41 to 44. $$ CAZ524-110000- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 61 to 64. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 61 to 64. $$ CAZ525-526-110000- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 300 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...43 to 46 near Joshua Tree. Highs 65 to 68. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms... around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$