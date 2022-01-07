CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

44 to 49.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 21 to

31. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

44 to 49.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to

33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

56 to 59.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

35 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...66 to 69 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

41 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

62 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

61 to 64.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

44 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows 43 to

46.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...

around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...42 to 45 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

