CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 17 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

24 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

49 to 52 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 36 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

41 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

42 to 45.

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

44 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 42 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

44 to 47 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

44 to 47 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 63 near Joshua Tree.

