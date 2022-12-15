Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, cold;30;4;ENE;5;65%;0%;2

Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;ESE;5;76%;3%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;53;36;ENE;5;65%;6%;2

Avalon;Clouds, then sun;64;51;NE;6;34%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;56;34;E;5;71%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;54;31;ENE;5;68%;6%;2

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;18;E;21;44%;1%;3

Bishop;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;19;NW;6;40%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;48;33;E;5;36%;9%;2

Blythe;Breezy in the a.m.;61;34;NNE;12;23%;0%;3

Burbank;Turning sunny;66;41;NNE;6;34%;0%;3

Camarillo;Winds subsiding;68;41;ENE;16;35%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Clearing;66;39;NE;6;38%;0%;3

Campo;Winds subsiding;56;33;ENE;17;27%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Turning sunny;67;34;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Chico;Mostly sunny;55;32;ENE;6;63%;6%;2

China Lake;Mostly sunny, cool;54;23;WNW;5;38%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;64;39;NE;6;30%;0%;3

Concord;Mostly sunny;55;32;ENE;6;63%;0%;2

Corona;Turning sunny;66;37;E;9;28%;0%;3

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;52;36;E;5;63%;2%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;NNE;6;34%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;53;20;NE;8;44%;0%;3

El Centro;Clearing;65;35;WNW;7;28%;0%;3

Eureka;Mostly sunny;53;34;ESE;4;76%;3%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;56;29;NE;7;64%;0%;2

Fresno;Mostly sunny;55;35;N;4;81%;2%;3

Fullerton;Clearing;69;43;ENE;5;38%;0%;3

Hanford;Fog in the morning;54;32;NW;4;83%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;69;45;NNE;4;37%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;55;35;ENE;8;64%;1%;2

Imperial;Clearing;65;35;WNW;7;28%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Clearing;65;41;E;7;45%;0%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;55;24;NE;9;39%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;55;29;NW;4;74%;0%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;54;31;E;5;69%;6%;2

Livermore;Mostly sunny;54;32;ENE;8;72%;0%;2

Lompoc;Turning sunny;63;39;E;6;62%;0%;3

Long Beach;Turning sunny;70;43;NE;5;36%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Clearing;70;43;NE;5;38%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Turning sunny;67;44;NNE;6;40%;0%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;67;44;NNE;6;40%;0%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny;55;34;N;4;84%;2%;2

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;29;2;SW;5;74%;0%;2

Marysville;Mostly sunny;54;30;N;6;69%;6%;2

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;53;31;ENE;5;74%;3%;2

Merced;Fog in the morning;52;35;NNE;4;81%;2%;2

Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;52;35;NNE;4;81%;2%;2

Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;67;38;E;6;40%;0%;3

Modesto;Fog in the morning;52;34;N;4;75%;2%;2

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;57;36;ENE;5;63%;0%;2

Mojave;Mostly sunny;53;26;NNE;9;36%;1%;3

Montague;Mostly sunny;37;16;NE;6;74%;8%;2

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;60;40;ESE;5;63%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;24;N;4;60%;15%;2

Napa County;Mostly sunny;57;30;ENE;7;58%;0%;2

Needles;Windy;57;38;NNW;20;24%;1%;3

North Island;Turning sunny;66;42;E;6;47%;0%;3

Oakland;Mostly sunny;56;36;ENE;8;55%;1%;2

Oceanside;Turning sunny;67;34;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;64;39;NE;6;30%;0%;3

Oroville;Mostly sunny;55;34;ENE;6;63%;6%;2

Oxnard;Breezy in the a.m.;65;45;NE;13;39%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;6;20%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;53;25;E;9;40%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;62;29;E;5;65%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Winds subsiding;66;43;ENE;17;39%;0%;3

Porterville;Mostly sunny;55;33;ESE;4;72%;2%;3

Ramona;Clouds, then sun;65;33;E;9;29%;0%;3

Redding;Mostly sunny;58;30;NNE;7;44%;11%;2

Riverside;Clearing;64;39;NE;8;26%;0%;3

Riverside March;Clearing;61;32;ENE;7;31%;1%;3

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;54;32;N;6;74%;3%;2

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;54;30;NNW;6;67%;3%;2

Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;39;ESE;7;62%;0%;2

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;62;36;NNE;8;31%;0%;3

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;56;36;E;6;65%;0%;2

San Diego;Turning sunny;67;42;E;5;47%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Clouds, then sun;67;39;E;5;40%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;67;39;E;5;45%;0%;3

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;56;38;ENE;9;62%;1%;2

San Jose;Mostly sunny;57;36;E;5;63%;0%;2

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;65;38;ENE;5;59%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Clearing;62;50;NE;8;41%;1%;3

Sandberg;Winds subsiding;48;34;E;16;39%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Turning sunny;69;43;ENE;8;36%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Clearing;64;41;NE;5;58%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;63;38;E;5;64%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Clearing;65;43;NNE;5;41%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;59;28;ENE;5;66%;0%;2

Santa Ynez;Clearing;66;38;E;5;62%;1%;3

Santee;Clearing;69;34;E;6;34%;0%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;14;SW;5;70%;0%;3

Stockton;Patchy morning fog;53;33;NNW;5;77%;1%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny;67;34;N;7;22%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;8;S;4;82%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;56;33;WNW;9;27%;1%;3

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;55;28;ENE;3;71%;0%;2

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;56;28;N;7;55%;1%;2

Van Nuys;Clearing;66;42;NNE;6;33%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Clearing;62;41;ENE;6;61%;0%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;54;24;ESE;8;40%;0%;3

Visalia;Mostly sunny;54;33;NNW;4;76%;2%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;62;35;ENE;6;70%;0%;2

_____

