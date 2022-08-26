CA Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;87;42;NW;10;25%;0%;8 Arcata;Mostly cloudy;67;52;S;6;74%;0%;5 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SE;6;31%;0%;8 Avalon;Fog, then sun;76;60;WSW;8;63%;0%;6 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;67;NNE;8;20%;0%;9 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;SSE;8;43%;0%;8 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;47;SW;8;45%;1%;10 Bishop;Sunshine;98;56;NW;7;17%;0%;9 Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;ENE;8;30%;0%;8 Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;80;SSW;9;33%;2%;9 Burbank;Sunshine;87;62;SSE;7;48%;0%;9 Camarillo;Sunshine and cool;74;59;SE;7;73%;0%;9 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;76;65;SSW;8;75%;0%;8 Campo;Sunny;90;58;SW;9;31%;0%;10 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;77;65;SSW;8;74%;0%;9 Chico;Plenty of sun;94;62;SE;7;34%;0%;7 China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;104;70;WSW;13;16%;0%;9 Chino;Sunshine;89;62;WSW;8;52%;0%;9 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;SW;12;55%;2%;8 Corona;Sunshine;92;62;SW;8;51%;0%;9 Crescent City;Partly sunny, windy;66;54;NNW;18;79%;3%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;105;75;WSW;14;15%;0%;9 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;99;68;SW;17;20%;0%;9 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;109;80;S;7;26%;0%;9 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;66;53;NNW;7;75%;0%;5 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;WSW;15;54%;1%;8 Fresno;Sunny and hot;100;65;WNW;5;32%;0%;8 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;84;67;SSE;6;58%;0%;8 Hanford;Sunny and warm;101;60;NW;5;30%;0%;8 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;77;67;SSW;7;67%;0%;8 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;WSW;11;64%;5%;8 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;109;80;S;7;26%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;75;65;WNW;10;75%;0%;6 Lancaster;Increasingly windy;97;69;SW;18;19%;0%;9 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;101;60;NW;7;30%;0%;8 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;90;58;SSE;8;42%;0%;8 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;85;55;WSW;9;52%;2%;8 Lompoc;Turning sunny;69;55;NNW;9;78%;3%;8 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;80;67;SSW;7;61%;0%;8 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;81;65;SSW;7;61%;0%;8 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;7;63%;0%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;7;63%;0%;9 Madera;Sunny and warm;98;58;NW;6;33%;0%;8 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;86;44;NW;7;29%;0%;7 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;SSE;8;41%;0%;8 Mather AFB;Sunshine;89;55;S;7;48%;0%;8 Merced;Plenty of sun;95;58;W;8;39%;0%;8 Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;95;58;W;8;39%;0%;8 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;79;64;WSW;7;67%;0%;8 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;NNW;7;44%;0%;8 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;57;WNW;8;69%;6%;8 Mojave;Sunny and breezy;98;67;W;15;17%;0%;9 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;89;53;N;8;36%;1%;7 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;69;57;W;8;71%;8%;7 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;87;50;NNW;1;38%;0%;7 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;74;57;SW;11;75%;3%;8 Needles;Mostly sunny;109;84;SSW;8;25%;7%;9 North Island;Fog to sun;76;67;WNW;8;72%;0%;6 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;59;SW;11;69%;5%;8 Oceanside;Fog to sun;77;65;SSW;8;74%;0%;9 Ontario;Sunshine;89;62;WSW;8;52%;0%;9 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;SE;7;39%;1%;8 Oxnard;Fog to sun;69;58;S;10;87%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Very warm;109;82;W;8;21%;0%;9 Palmdale;Windy in the p.m.;97;68;SW;16;21%;0%;9 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;83;51;S;10;52%;2%;9 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;72;59;WSW;9;81%;0%;5 Porterville;Sunny and warm;100;63;S;7;25%;0%;8 Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;58;S;8;55%;0%;9 Redding;Abundant sunshine;98;65;S;6;25%;0%;7 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;WSW;8;44%;0%;9 Riverside March;Sunny;93;62;SSE;8;44%;0%;9 Sacramento;Abundant sunshine;88;58;S;8;47%;0%;8 Sacramento International;Sunny;91;58;SSE;9;46%;0%;8 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;70;58;W;10;72%;4%;7 San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;93;63;SSW;8;45%;0%;9 San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;73;56;WSW;10;61%;7%;8 San Diego;Fog to sun;77;67;W;8;69%;0%;6 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;79;64;WNW;6;67%;0%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;79;66;W;7;66%;0%;8 San Francisco;Turning sunny;68;59;SW;13;63%;7%;7 San Jose;Turning sunny;79;57;NNE;8;60%;5%;8 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny, cool;74;54;WNW;8;72%;3%;9 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;71;58;WNW;14;76%;0%;6 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;86;64;W;12;26%;0%;9 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;82;67;SSW;7;59%;0%;8 Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;74;56;SE;7;76%;1%;8 Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;NW;8;76%;3%;8 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;74;64;S;7;73%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Clouds, then sun;77;51;SSW;7;62%;3%;8 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and humid;89;53;NNW;7;73%;3%;9 Santee;Clouds, then sun;86;65;SW;8;48%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;SW;8;29%;0%;8 Stockton;Abundant sunshine;90;58;NW;7;47%;1%;8 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;106;77;NW;7;26%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and breezy;81;36;SE;12;32%;0%;8 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;104;76;WSW;8;19%;2%;9 Ukiah;Sunny;94;56;NW;5;47%;2%;8 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;88;57;SW;8;49%;1%;8 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSE;7;53%;0%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;67;54;NNW;8;79%;3%;8 Victorville;Breezy in the p.m.;94;63;SSW;12;29%;0%;9 Visalia;Sunny and hot;98;60;W;5;42%;0%;8 Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;SSW;8;70%;5%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather