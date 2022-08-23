CA Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very warm;93;48;SSW;7;25%;0%;8 Arcata;Low clouds;66;56;W;6;82%;44%;2 Auburn;Sunny and warm;94;68;SE;6;26%;0%;8 Avalon;Clearing;80;65;SSE;6;66%;0%;9 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;104;75;NNE;7;21%;0%;9 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;98;61;SSE;6;36%;0%;8 Big Bear City;A heavy thunderstorm;78;52;S;6;57%;81%;9 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;101;62;WNW;8;16%;1%;9 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;83;68;ENE;7;23%;0%;9 Blythe;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;83;S;7;48%;61%;9 Burbank;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;51%;0%;9 Camarillo;Turning sunny;77;62;W;7;69%;0%;9 Camp Pendleton;Humid;79;68;S;7;77%;12%;9 Campo;A t-storm around;92;66;ENE;6;42%;50%;10 Carlsbad;Clearing and humid;81;69;S;8;71%;12%;9 Chico;Sunny and hot;99;67;ESE;6;31%;0%;8 China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;SW;9;15%;5%;9 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;94;67;WSW;7;49%;8%;9 Concord;Mostly sunny;88;59;SW;10;52%;6%;8 Corona;Mostly sunny;97;67;W;7;48%;6%;9 Crescent City;Partly sunny;66;57;SE;7;86%;5%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;103;78;SE;8;23%;35%;9 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming windy;103;71;WSW;11;21%;5%;9 El Centro;A stray p.m. t-storm;103;84;SSE;10;51%;53%;9 Eureka;Low clouds;65;56;NNW;6;82%;26%;2 Fairfield;Not as hot;85;58;WSW;11;53%;4%;8 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;105;72;NW;5;29%;0%;8 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;87;71;SSE;5;57%;2%;9 Hanford;Sunny and hot;105;66;SSW;5;31%;0%;9 Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;81;70;SSE;7;66%;0%;9 Hayward;Clouds, then sun;77;58;WSW;8;65%;10%;8 Imperial;A stray p.m. t-storm;103;84;SSE;10;51%;53%;9 Imperial Beach;Turning sunny, humid;77;67;W;9;78%;18%;7 Lancaster;Hot, becoming breezy;102;74;SW;12;16%;0%;9 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;105;66;W;6;28%;0%;9 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;97;61;SSE;6;37%;0%;8 Livermore;Mostly sunny;91;57;WSW;8;48%;6%;8 Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;NNW;9;78%;1%;8 Long Beach;Turning sunny;83;70;SSE;6;63%;1%;9 Los Alamitos;Clearing;83;69;SSW;7;65%;1%;9 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;87;68;S;7;60%;1%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;87;68;S;7;60%;1%;9 Madera;Record-tying heat;103;65;NW;6;31%;0%;8 Mammoth;Sunny and hot;93;52;WNW;6;30%;0%;8 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;98;60;SSE;6;37%;0%;8 Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;95;58;S;6;42%;0%;8 Merced;Hot;101;63;W;7;35%;0%;8 Merced (airport);Hot;101;63;W;7;35%;0%;8 Miramar Mcas;Clearing and humid;83;68;WSW;6;66%;18%;9 Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;62;NW;7;41%;0%;8 Moffett Nas;Turning sunny;76;59;NW;8;69%;12%;8 Mojave;Hot, becoming windy;101;72;W;13;17%;4%;9 Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;100;61;NNE;4;30%;0%;8 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;71;58;W;7;72%;11%;8 Mount Shasta;Hot;93;55;NNW;1;35%;0%;8 Napa County;Turning sunny;76;57;SSW;10;74%;7%;8 Needles;A t-storm around;102;84;SSE;8;37%;64%;8 North Island;Turning sunny, humid;78;70;WSW;7;75%;16%;8 Oakland;Turning sunny;72;60;SW;9;71%;30%;8 Oceanside;Clearing and humid;81;69;S;8;71%;12%;9 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;94;67;WSW;7;49%;8%;9 Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;65;ESE;6;37%;0%;8 Oxnard;Turning sunny;72;61;WNW;9;83%;0%;9 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;102;86;WSW;7;39%;49%;9 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;102;73;SW;12;20%;0%;9 Paso Robles;Not as hot;92;55;SSW;9;44%;0%;9 Point Mugu;Clearing;74;62;SSW;8;78%;0%;6 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;70;SSE;7;26%;0%;9 Ramona;A t-storm around;92;66;NE;8;55%;46%;10 Redding;Sunny and hot;104;68;S;6;25%;0%;8 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;WSW;7;45%;9%;9 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;97;70;SSE;6;45%;11%;9 Sacramento;Sunny;94;59;S;6;43%;0%;8 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;97;60;SSE;7;42%;0%;8 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;59;NW;10;74%;6%;8 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;SSW;7;44%;9%;9 San Carlos;Turning sunny, cool;76;57;WSW;8;63%;15%;8 San Diego;Humid;79;70;SW;8;69%;16%;8 San Diego Brown;Clearing;82;68;W;6;67%;21%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;81;69;WSW;6;66%;17%;9 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SW;12;67%;33%;7 San Jose;Turning sunny;83;58;ESE;7;60%;9%;8 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;77;56;WNW;7;70%;1%;9 San Nicolas Island;Nice with sunshine;73;61;NW;9;76%;0%;6 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;91;70;SW;14;23%;0%;10 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;87;71;SW;7;53%;4%;9 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;ESE;7;71%;0%;9 Santa Maria;Turning sunny;73;56;NW;7;73%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Clearing;77;66;NNE;6;71%;0%;9 Santa Rosa;Clearing;82;53;SSW;7;61%;7%;8 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;SSE;7;68%;0%;9 Santee;Mostly sunny;89;71;W;8;60%;25%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;82;45;SW;7;28%;0%;9 Stockton;Warm with sunshine;95;59;NNW;7;43%;2%;8 Thermal;A t-storm around;102;81;ENE;8;50%;52%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;86;42;SSE;8;28%;0%;9 Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;100;79;SW;8;35%;52%;9 Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;99;58;N;4;43%;2%;8 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;94;59;SW;7;43%;2%;8 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;67;SSE;7;54%;0%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;NNW;8;77%;2%;8 Victorville;Partly sunny;97;67;SSW;9;29%;27%;9 Visalia;Sunshine and hot;103;65;SSW;5;40%;0%;9 Watsonville;Turning sunny;72;57;SW;7;67%;9%;8