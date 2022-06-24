CA Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;92;50;E;5;24%;3%;11 Arcata;Partly sunny, warm;74;53;S;6;57%;0%;11 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;96;69;SE;6;21%;1%;11 Avalon;Fog, then sun;74;59;W;7;47%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;7;19%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;102;63;SSE;7;26%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;SW;8;24%;2%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;94;61;NW;7;18%;11%;12 Blue Canyon;Abundant sunshine;81;67;ENE;6;24%;2%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny;112;84;SSW;9;15%;1%;12 Burbank;Sunny and warm;90;67;SE;7;34%;0%;12 Camarillo;Fog to sun;76;60;ESE;7;64%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;75;61;NW;8;74%;1%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;94;60;E;9;16%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;77;61;W;8;63%;2%;11 Chico;Hot with sunshine;104;69;ESE;7;22%;0%;11 China Lake;Plenty of sun;102;75;WSW;6;12%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and very warm;93;66;WSW;8;25%;2%;12 Concord;Sunshine;90;58;SW;10;37%;0%;11 Corona;Sunny and hot;96;66;SW;8;25%;0%;12 Crescent City;Low clouds;64;53;SSE;5;77%;3%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;105;75;WSW;9;10%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;100;66;SW;7;19%;0%;12 El Centro;Remaining very warm;110;79;S;6;17%;0%;12 Eureka;Mild with some sun;71;53;SSW;6;61%;0%;11 Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;93;56;WSW;13;36%;0%;11 Fresno;Hot with sunshine;104;73;WNW;6;21%;3%;11 Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;86;65;WSW;5;50%;0%;12 Hanford;Sunny and hot;104;66;NW;7;23%;1%;11 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;77;64;SW;7;66%;0%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;58;W;10;48%;0%;11 Imperial;Remaining very warm;110;79;S;6;17%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;74;61;NW;11;70%;0%;11 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;WSW;9;13%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;105;64;NW;8;20%;0%;11 Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;101;63;SSE;6;26%;0%;11 Livermore;Very warm;94;59;WSW;10;30%;0%;11 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;NNW;9;73%;0%;11 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;80;63;WSW;7;60%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;82;63;SSW;7;53%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;S;7;48%;1%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;S;7;48%;1%;12 Madera;Sunshine and hot;104;65;NW;7;23%;2%;11 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;92;51;ESE;6;25%;2%;11 Marysville;Sunny and hot;103;61;SSE;6;26%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;99;58;S;7;28%;0%;11 Merced;Sunshine and hot;104;65;NW;7;22%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunshine and hot;104;65;NW;7;22%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;84;59;NNW;7;49%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and hot;100;65;NNW;8;24%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;80;60;N;8;54%;0%;11 Mojave;Plenty of sun;94;69;WNW;9;11%;0%;12 Montague;Sunny and very hot;99;60;N;6;20%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;74;55;NE;6;60%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Hot;94;58;NNW;1;23%;0%;11 Napa County;Sunshine;83;52;SW;10;56%;0%;11 Needles;Sunlit and very warm;112;87;WSW;8;10%;2%;12 North Island;Fog to sun;74;64;NW;10;71%;0%;11 Oakland;Turning sunny, nice;72;59;W;10;60%;0%;11 Oceanside;Fog to sun;77;61;W;8;63%;2%;11 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;93;66;WSW;8;25%;2%;12 Oroville;Sunshine and hot;104;70;ESE;7;25%;0%;11 Oxnard;Fog to sun;70;60;E;8;83%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;111;83;W;6;9%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;98;68;SW;8;17%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;99;54;W;8;26%;0%;12 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;72;59;NNE;8;70%;0%;11 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;69;SSE;7;23%;2%;11 Ramona;Sunny and very warm;94;57;E;9;26%;2%;12 Redding;Hot with sunshine;107;70;S;7;16%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunny and hot;97;68;WSW;8;23%;0%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;SSE;8;21%;2%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;100;58;S;7;31%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunshine and hot;101;60;SSE;7;30%;0%;11 Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;77;56;NE;9;54%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;97;69;SSW;7;21%;0%;12 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;82;56;W;9;50%;0%;11 San Diego;Fog, then sun;75;64;WNW;9;64%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;84;63;WNW;7;51%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;83;64;NW;8;52%;0%;11 San Francisco;Clouds breaking;70;58;WSW;13;57%;0%;10 San Jose;Sunny and warm;88;60;NNW;9;41%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;79;53;SSW;9;59%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;70;55;WNW;12;73%;0%;11 Sandberg;Sunny and warm;89;70;NW;12;19%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;64;SSW;7;46%;1%;12 Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;75;58;NNE;7;67%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;NW;8;73%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;73;62;ESE;6;72%;0%;12 Santa Rosa;Clouds, then sun;84;48;WSW;8;48%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Sunshine, very warm;93;51;N;8;68%;0%;12 Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;SW;8;29%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Showers around;74;47;SW;7;38%;80%;12 Stockton;Hot, becoming breezy;100;59;NW;9;30%;0%;11 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;110;72;NW;7;13%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;84;42;W;5;30%;27%;12 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;105;80;WSW;8;9%;0%;12 Ukiah;Hot with sunshine;102;57;E;5;28%;0%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;98;59;SW;8;30%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Sunny;88;65;SSE;7;39%;1%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;69;51;NNW;7;75%;0%;8 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;S;8;17%;1%;12 Visalia;Hot;103;66;NW;6;29%;2%;11 Watsonville;Fog, then sun;80;55;SSW;8;49%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather