CA Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Colder;49;26;NW;11;58%;87%;3 Arcata;A little a.m. rain;56;41;ESE;9;84%;99%;3 Auburn;Clouds and sun;67;42;SSE;6;55%;14%;9 Avalon;Periods of sun;69;54;WNW;6;68%;2%;5 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;77;50;NNW;7;45%;4%;10 Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;74;45;NW;8;41%;15%;8 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;67;39;W;11;44%;9%;12 Bishop;Not as warm;79;44;NW;12;14%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun, cool;50;32;S;9;57%;18%;9 Blythe;Very hot;101;70;SSW;12;13%;0%;11 Burbank;Fog, then sun;78;56;SE;7;54%;4%;10 Camarillo;Fog, then sun;70;53;W;8;65%;4%;10 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;68;58;SSE;9;80%;5%;7 Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;45;SW;13;38%;3%;11 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;70;59;S;9;68%;6%;7 Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;73;45;N;7;47%;29%;7 China Lake;Windy;89;63;WSW;23;18%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;8;52%;6%;11 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;72;47;WSW;13;44%;8%;10 Corona;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSE;8;51%;5%;11 Crescent City;A little a.m. rain;53;43;WSW;11;85%;100%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Windy and not as hot;87;59;WSW;29;20%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy;80;51;WSW;21;31%;0%;11 El Centro;Hot, becoming windy;100;66;W;13;22%;0%;11 Eureka;A little a.m. rain;55;42;E;9;84%;99%;3 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;76;44;W;12;44%;9%;10 Fresno;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;WNW;14;39%;3%;10 Fullerton;Clouds and sun, nice;74;60;SSE;7;59%;5%;5 Hanford;Mostly sunny;78;48;NNW;11;39%;4%;10 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;71;60;ESE;9;65%;5%;7 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;66;47;W;12;58%;7%;10 Imperial;Hot, becoming windy;100;66;W;13;22%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Fog to sun;66;56;SSW;10;76%;4%;7 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;79;50;W;20;35%;5%;11 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;47;NNW;16;38%;4%;10 Lincoln;Partly sunny;74;44;SSE;6;43%;13%;10 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;69;44;SW;11;50%;5%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;62;45;NW;17;77%;3%;11 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;71;59;SE;9;64%;5%;7 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;74;59;S;7;57%;5%;7 Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;76;57;SSE;7;56%;5%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;76;57;SSE;7;56%;5%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny, nice;77;45;NW;12;39%;3%;10 Mammoth;Mainly cloudy, cold;49;27;NW;12;56%;90%;3 Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;75;43;NW;6;45%;16%;7 Mather AFB;Periods of sun;74;44;SSW;7;45%;8%;10 Merced;Breezy in the a.m.;77;46;WNW;14;40%;3%;10 Merced (airport);Breezy in the a.m.;77;46;WNW;14;40%;3%;10 Miramar Mcas;Sunshine and nice;70;54;S;8;70%;5%;8 Modesto;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;48;NW;15;43%;3%;10 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;48;WNW;13;53%;7%;10 Mojave;Windy, not as warm;73;48;WNW;19;29%;0%;11 Montague;Mostly cloudy;55;33;WNW;11;48%;88%;5 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;49;NW;13;61%;5%;10 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cold;53;32;NW;4;52%;74%;6 Napa County;Windy in the p.m.;70;41;WNW;14;54%;12%;10 Needles;Sunny and hot;102;73;W;12;10%;2%;11 North Island;Fog to sun;68;59;SSW;10;70%;3%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;65;49;WNW;14;57%;9%;10 Oceanside;Fog to sun;70;59;S;9;68%;6%;7 Ontario;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;8;52%;6%;11 Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;73;45;NNW;7;49%;20%;9 Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;66;52;WNW;10;78%;3%;10 Palm Springs;Hot, becoming windy;97;65;WNW;11;21%;0%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;80;51;W;19;30%;4%;11 Paso Robles;Not as warm;78;41;NW;12;47%;4%;10 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;66;51;NW;10;68%;4%;10 Porterville;Nice with sunshine;78;44;NNW;7;42%;4%;10 Ramona;Mostly sunny;79;52;SSW;8;54%;25%;8 Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;45;W;9;35%;44%;5 Riverside;Mostly sunny;81;58;S;8;41%;5%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;81;56;SSE;8;48%;6%;11 Sacramento;Clouds and sun, nice;75;46;WNW;7;42%;8%;10 Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, nice;75;46;WSW;7;41%;11%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;W;14;57%;4%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;80;57;S;7;47%;5%;11 San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;65;48;WNW;14;52%;9%;10 San Diego;Clouds, then sun;68;58;SW;8;66%;3%;7 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;56;SSW;8;72%;4%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;70;58;SSW;9;67%;5%;7 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;WNW;17;58%;11%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;68;47;WNW;14;51%;5%;10 San Luis Obispo;Windy;69;46;NNW;19;60%;4%;10 San Nicolas Island;Very windy;64;50;WNW;27;70%;4%;9 Sandberg;Lots of sun, breezy;65;40;NW;17;58%;2%;11 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;52%;5%;5 Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;51;N;9;57%;4%;11 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;43;NW;19;72%;4%;11 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;67;58;E;8;75%;4%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;66;42;WNW;11;56%;19%;10 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;77;41;NNW;10;72%;4%;11 Santee;Mostly sunny;77;56;SSW;7;41%;3%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the a.m.;52;31;WSW;13;29%;27%;11 Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;W;11;41%;3%;10 Thermal;Hot, becoming breezy;99;65;NNW;9;21%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;53;29;SW;13;37%;15%;10 Twentynine Palms;Very hot;94;62;WSW;10;15%;0%;11 Ukiah;Sunny and cool;65;42;WNW;10;52%;44%;10 Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;76;47;W;9;37%;10%;10 Van Nuys;Fog to sun;76;57;SE;7;54%;5%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;61;45;NW;19;75%;4%;11 Victorville;Partly sunny;81;49;WSW;14;36%;4%;11 Visalia;Mostly sunny;79;47;NW;12;45%;4%;10 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;43;WNW;7;56%;3%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather